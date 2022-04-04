AGARTALA: Former chief minister of Tripura and current leader of opposition in the state – Manik Sarkar has slammed the Pradyot Debbarma-led TIPRA over the Greater Tipraland demand of the party.

Slamming TIPRA’s Greater Tipraland demand, Manik Sarkar said, “What does the term Greater Tipraland mean? This state is not for a particular community or religion, people from all classes are part and parcel of this state and it should be recognized by all democratically elected bodies.”

He added: “Mind you, such divisive demands are not new in this state. All these parties—INPT, IPFT and now TIPRA are descendants of Tripura Upajati Juba Samity. If they are really concerned about the people of the state, they should raise their voice against the anti-poor stands of the state government.”

Manik Sarkar further slammed TIPRA, the ruling party in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) for being ‘silent’ on the issues that are directly affecting life and livelihood of people.

“It has been a year, TIPRA came to power in the TTAADC areas. What changes are brought about? The roads are still in non-motorable condition, development works are halted as offices are empty, water scarcity is looming large while electricity comes once in a while for days,” Manik Sarkar said.

“People who rule the TTAADC areas do not even know how common people are spending their days. And, no one is eager to become their voice,” Manik Sarkar added while addressing the 16th central conference of Tribal Youth Federation organized at Agartala Town Hall.