Guwahati: A shocking incident has occurred in Tripura‘s Gomati district where a 49-year-old man chopped off the hand of his 75-year-old mother in a drunken state following a dispute over money.

The victim has been identified as Namita Ghosh and the accused has been identified as Bimal Ghosh.

As per sources, a quarrel broke out between the two over cash after which the accused attacked her with a sharp weapon.

Neighbours initially ignored the chaos, however late in the night people heard loud screams of the elderly lady.

A neighbour rushed to Ghosh’s residence and found her on the floor with the lower part of her right-hand severed from her body.

The accused was then beaten up by the neighbours before he could escape from the spot. Namita has been admitted to the hospital and is currently in serious condition due to blood loss.

Police seized the weapon from the spot and launched a search operation to detain the accused. Investigation into the matter is currently underway.