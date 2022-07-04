A senior journalist in Tripura was attacked by miscreants in Agartala late on Sunday night.

The Tripura journalist, who was attacked by miscreants, has been identified as Tapas Das.

Tapas Das works for Sandan Patrika a daily vernacular from Tripura.

The senior Tripura journalist was attacked at Indranagar area in Agartala city.

Das sustained injuries in the attack by the miscreants.

He is currently being treatment at GB Pant hospital in Agartala, Tripura.

Following the attack on Tapas Das, journalists in Tripura have demanded the state government and the police to initiate action against the culprits behind the attack.

Notably, this is not the first instance, when a journalist in Tripura has been subjected to assault by unruly mob.

There have been several instance, where journalists in Tripura were subjected to attacks and assaults that on many occasions led to their deaths.

On September 20, 2017, Shantanu Bhowmik, a journalist with channel Din Raat, a local cable television channel was hacked to death while covering a political protest at Mandvi village in Tripura.

Newspapers in Tripura ran blank editorial pages to protest against Shantanu’s murder.

Police accused Tapan Debbarma, commandant of the Second Tripura State Rifles, of ordering his bodyguard to shoot Bhaumik.