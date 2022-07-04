AGARTALA: Agartala city in Tripura witnessed yet another gruesome killing as two youths, reported to be drug addicts, were brutally killed and subsequently their mortal remains were thrown out at a deserted place in the outskirts of Agartala city.

Both youths identified as Puspak Saha (31) and Basudeb Debbarma (32) are residents of Agartala city in Tripura.

Tripura police sources said that the bodies were recovered near a graveyard located at DC Para in the peripheries of Agartala city.

Some locals who were en-route for fishing informed the police about the incident.

“Within a few hours, the bodies had been identified and from initial inquiry, we got to know that both of them were drug addicts,” a top police official informed.

All the evidence collected from the scene were sent for scientific examination.

“The bodies have been sent for post mortem to ascertain the reason behind their death. At first glance, the scars of wounds visible in the head and other parts of the bodies indicate that they were bludgeoned to death,” police informed.

“However, investigation is underway and only after the arrival of the reports, we will be able to say something concrete,” police added.