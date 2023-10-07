Tripura Jobs Tripura University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Fellow or Project Associate-I in the UGC-DAE CSR (Indoor Center) funded research project (CRS/2021-22/01/430) entitled “Engineered Nanostructures for Solar Energy and Fuel” under Dr. Gobinda Gopal Khan (principal investigator), Department of Material Science and Engineering.

Name of post : Project Fellow or Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications:

Project Fellow: M.Sc. (not earlier than five years) with a minimum of 55% marks in Physics, Chemistry, Materials Science, or Nanotechnology or M. Tech. (not earlier than five years) with a minimum of 60% marks in Materials Science/Engineering, Chemical Engineering, or Nanotechnology or in related areas from any recognized University or Institute.

Also Read : Gut healers that you can easily find in your kitchen

Project Associate-I: M.Sc. (not earlier than five years) with a minimum of 55% marks in Physics, Chemistry, Materials Science, or Nanotechnology or M. Tech. (not earlier than five years) with a minimum of 60% marks in Materials Science/Engineering, Chemical Engineering, or Nanotechnology or in related areas from any recognized University or Institute with a valid JEST (Validity of JEST is one year)/ GATE/NET-JRF/Lectureship (UGC-CSIR joint test).

Also Read : Saira Banu reveals why Vinod Khanna took a break at the peak of his career on his 77th birth anniversary

Fellowship:

Project Fellow : Rs. 14,000/- + HRA per month

Project Associate-I: Rs. 31,000/- + HRA per month

How to apply : Candidates may apply by sending their CV by email to gobindakhan@tripurauniv.ac.in on or before 11 AM of 17th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



