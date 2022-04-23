Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Department of Commerce.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in the Department of Commerce

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

i) MCom with at least 55% marks and cleared NET / SLET in Commerce; Specialization : Open.

ii) MA / MSc in Economics with at least 55% marks and cleared NET / SLET in Economics

Also Read: Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2022

Desirable : Able to teach Environmental Studies, Managerial Economics, Business Statistics

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 27th April 2022 from 1 PM onwards in the Council Hall, Administrative Building, Tripura University.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview with original documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here