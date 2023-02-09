Guwahati: Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma has claimed that the demand for Greater Tipraland will be a thing of the past in the next five years.

According to him, the BJP has made several promises in their poll manifesto that will help ensure the welfare and development of the indigenous people of Tripura.

Varma further stated that the main focus of the manifesto is on development and that the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) can now apply for central schemes directly.

When asked whether this was done to counter the TIPRA Motha, Varma stated that all concerns about TIPRA had been addressed in the manifesto, except for the division of the state which he said was impossible to do.

He also accused the CPIM of creating a sense of difference between the people after 1980. Varma concluded by saying that the BJP’s promises will lead to a golden age for Tripura and that the demand for Tipraland will disappear in five years.

When asked why the BJP skipped the promise of employment, Varma said that it was impossible to employ everyone in government offices or as teachers and that they had to create institutions first before they could create employment.