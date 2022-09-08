AGARTALA: What was initially seen as a simple case of accidental death took an interesting turn on Wednesday as the wife of deceased e-rickshaw driver Dijraj Ghosh—Amrita Ghosh was arrested on charges of killing her husband at Khowai.

Not only this, the police investigation revealed that she was in an illicit affair with her husband’s close friend Animesh Modak who had been absconding since the day the mortal remains of Ghosh were brought back to Khowai. After the body was recovered in the Habiganj area of Bangladesh all the agencies engaged in Indo-Bangla border management took prompt action and the mortal remains were repatriated successfully in a short while.

The development came at a time when grieving locals of the Jambura village noticed inconsistencies in the behaviour of Amrita and exerted pressure on her. The situation turned so tense in the village that the younger brother of Dijraj Ghosh asked his sister-in-law to confess everything otherwise she would face dire consequences.

In face of tremendous pressure from her in-laws, Amrita admitted that she knew about her husband’s whereabouts beforehand. She said, “The night my husband went missing, I received three calls from Animesh Modak. In the first call, he told me that my husband, Animesh and some other friends were attending a party and my husband would arrive home late. After an hour, she received another call and Animesh told her that they were returning home but they did not come”.

Also Read: Assam: Massive fire guts vehicle showrooms in Guwahati

Later, she said she called her husband but did not get any response. On calling Animesh, she came to know that something had happened to her husband. “He said that my husband will never return home. And, if I tell someone anything about this, it will be my future. He had even threatened to kill my daughters if I tried to inform the police. I maintained silence as I was feeling threatened”, she said. Ghosh also admitted the fact that she had an illicit affair with Animesh Modak for the last two years.

Also Read: Assam: Bank employee arrested for ATM fraud in Guwahati

Some sources also said that Animesh has some obscene photographs of Amrita on his mobile phone and on multiple occasions heated arguments broke out between Animesh and Amrita over posting close photographs in social media which could have revealed their secret relationship before the public.

Deepak Ghosh, younger brother of the deceased lodged an FIR against both Amrita and Animesh in the Khowai police station and accordingly Amrita was arrested.