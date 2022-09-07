GUWAHATI: A massive fire broke out in at least two vehicle showrooms – one car showroom and one motorcycle showroom – in Guwahati, Assam.

Properties worth crores of rupees were destroyed in the fire.

The car showrooms that were gutted in the inferno were located at the Basistha area of Guwahati in Assam.

Fire broke out at the showrooms of Benelli and Isuzu cars showrooms.

Properties that were destroyed in the fire have been estimated to be worth over Rs 10 crore.

However, no casualties or injury to any human lives were reported in the incident.

At least six Isuzu cars and eight Benelli motorcycles were gutted in the fire.

Several fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the inferno.

The fire is believed to have broken out due to short circuit at around 6 in the morning on Wednesday.

Due to the fire a cylinder also exploded and many litres of petrol and diesel, which were stored at the backside of the showrooms also caught fire.

The cars and motorcycles which were kept at the godown of the showrooms were, however, recovered safely.