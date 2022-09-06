Guwahati: The Central Guwahati Police Department (CCPD) arrested the deputy manager of Axis Bank, Bhetapara Branch for her alleged involvement in ATM frauds.

The Geetanagar PS team arrested Iftisun Haque Choudhury, who was working as Dy Manager with Axis Bank, Bhetapara & was earlier with HDFC Bank.

The police said that due to her privilege as a bank employee, she used customers’ ATMs to withdraw money.

The police said while she was the primary suspect, CCTV footage, deposits into her account & technical analysis proved her thefts.

She used a white cap to execute the theft and evade the CCTV.

“The cap she used in ATMs to evade CCTV was also recovered”, the police said.

The police further informed that the raid at her premises led to the recovery of 6 new ATM packs, seven chequebooks, one new welcome kit and 10 ATMs of HDFC Bank.

The police also recovered two mobile phones and one PAN card/

She has been booked under case no 189/22 under section 420 of IPC.