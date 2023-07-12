Agartala: India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (IBCC), Tripura Chapter has written a letter to Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Minister of Shipping Government of Bangladesh seeking his intervention to add to facilitate transport between India and Bangladesh.

Sujit Roy, General Secretary of IBCC Tripura Chapter & Chairman, Indian Chambers of Commerce said, “….your nod in escalation of Border roads, river ways between Bangladesh and Tripura, India so that goods carrying transport vehicles and river vessels can move efficiently and quickly on especially along the border side roads.”

Roy added, “IBCCI, Tripura Chapter requests your kind attention to Integrated Check Posts, like Akhaura, Srimantapur, and Sabroom connecting roads are broadened, solid carpeting is accomplished for easy movement of trucks to and fro and we on our side have also asked our Indian Government to do the same.”

He also said that in respect of water connectivity there may dredging of silts and muds of the rivers in Bangladesh parts, and some low-lying bridges just over the surface of the water of the rivers may hamper the movement of barges, steamers and boats.

“As such I request you to kindly take necessary steps to heighten the low-lying bridges over the surface of the rivers. Some products are exported through Benapol, West Bengal, but we request to Government of Bangladesh to get export facilities through Tripura and restrictions imposed by Government of Bangladesh in this regard may be lifted”, the letter added.

The letter added, “The rest would be delivered to you at our physical meeting. With regards and hope for better business cooperation between Bangladesh and India.”