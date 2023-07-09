AGARTALA: Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha has send nearly 1000 kg of pineapples to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as gift.

The Tripura-produce pineapples were sent to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a “goodwill gesture”.

A total of 100 boxes, containing a variety of pineapples – cultivated in Tripura – were handed over to India’s assistant high commission officials in Chittagong.

The pineapple boxes were handed over by PB Jamatia, director of Tripura horticulture department.

The boxes sent to the Bangladesh Prime Minister by the Tripura chief minister contain a total of 700 pineapples.

Indian high commission officials in Dhaka will later hand over the Tripura-produce pineapples to the Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Office.

Earlier on June 15, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had gifted around 500 kg of mangoes to Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha.

The Northeast state of Tripura exports a variety of pineapples that are cultivated in the state to middle-east countries.

Tripura, on an annual basis, produce around 1.28 tonne of two varieties of pineapples – Kew and Queen.