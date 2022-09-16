AGARTALA: The Tripura high court has revoked the death sentence of two rape and murder convicts and sentenced them to rigorous life imprisonment.

A division bench of the Tripura high court comprising Justice T Amarnath Goud and Justice Arindam Lodh held several rounds of hearing on the review petition filed by the defence against the February, 2020, judgement of district and session judge of Gomati district.

The lower court in Tripura had awarded the death sentence to both the rape and murder convicts.

Police had arrested Kashtarai Tripura (31) and Bhanjay Tripura (29) on the charges of rape followed by murder of a tribal teenaged girl from Gabordi area in Gomati district in 2019.

Both of them were awarded with capital punishment by the lower court in Tripura within a year.

Also read: Tripura: CPI-M demands inquiry into ‘BJP-owned UP-registered motorcycles’ in Agartala

However, the two convicts filed a review petition in the Tripura high court appealing against the death sentence. After prolonged hearing, the division bench of the Tripura high court revoked the death sentence.