AGARTALA: The CPI-M has demanded an inquiry into the plying of Uttar Pradesh-registered motorcycles, which are being owned by the BJP, in Tripura.

Tripura CPI-M state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury has written to state chief secretary JK Sinha and also the election commission of India demanding an “impartial inquiry” into the matter to ascertain ownership of the motorcycles, which are registered in Uttar Pradesh and are plying in Agartala.

Chowdhury sought to know who procured hundreds of motorbikes bearing registration numbers of Uttar Pradesh in Tripura and parked them within the premises of the government-run Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel, near the civil secretariat, for the past one week.

“The government has not yet divulged in whose name the bikes are registered in UP, and why the owners allowed those to be transported to Tripura, by whom those bikes were transported here and by what kind of agreement those were procured and shifted here i.e. by sale deed, donation or on rental basis,” the letter read.

Also read: Tripura: 30, including CRPF trooper, injured in scuffle between Left activists and police

Chowdhury further alleged in the letter that prior to the last assembly poll in 2018, in the name of electioneering, the BJP “distributed cash and valuables” among their workers, who were also given hundreds of bikes and cars even after the party’s electoral win.

“Those bikes were ruthlessly misused for repression of the opposition supporters and (for) subverting the democratic rights of the common people”, he said.

He added that the people of Tripura have witnessed “terrible attacks” perpetrated by the bike-borne ‘gangsters’ of the ruling BJP who carried on “ransacking, looting, destroying and arson” of innumerable houses belonging to the opposition party supporters.

“Some of the offices were attacked several times. All the elections held under the BJP regime have been reduced to complete mockery as votes were looted by using the bike-borne terror-mongers in the state,” said Chowdhury.