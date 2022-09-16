AGARTALA: As many as 30 activists of DYFI, SFI, TYF and TSU suffered injuries as scuffle broke out between Left supporters and security personnel during a protest rally on Thursday in Agartala, Tripura.

The four key Left affiliate youth and student bodies organized a massive protest rally in Agartala raising three basic demands: employment, quality education and restoration of peace across the state.

DYFI state secretary Nabarun Deb who led the rally said, “The main spirit of the Mahakaran Abhijan (Secretariat March) is to make the government hear the basic problems today’s youth is facing.”

He said: “The employment rate has hit a new low. It seems the government has declared a war against the unemployed youth of the state.”

“The education system has been ruined owing to the anti-students policies. In the last four and half years, the state has turned out to be a safe haven for drug smugglers and violence. Our demands are straight and related to the lives of everyone,” he added.

The protest rally that started from Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan marched across the city before being prevented by the heavy contingents of TSR, Police and CRPF personnel at Circuit House area.

Barricades were put up by the police to stop the rally.

The Left workers breached the first barricade and even overpowered the TSR personnel in the second barricade as well.

To prevent the rally from moving forward, the police resorted to a mild lathi charge.

Noticing the situation going out of control, water cannons and tear gas shells were fired to disperse the agitators.

A CRPF Jawan engaged in the law and order duty also sustained injuries after he was hit by the sprinkle of a tear gas shell on head.

He was shifted to GBP hospital for treatment.

Speaking on the issue, DYFI State secretary Nabarun Deb said, “A total of 30 activists were injured. Among them 19 workers received treatment at GBP and IGM hospitals based on their convenience. Others did not require treatment.”

However, speaking at the rally, Deb said, “Barely five months are left; the way police barricades had been broken today, time has come to break the BJP-IPFT alliance government of the state.”

Meanwhile similar rallies were organized at Udaipur, Belonia, Khowai and other district and subdivision headquarters.

CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury attended the rally at Udaipur. In all the rallies participation of youth was noticeable.