AGARTALA: The Tripura high court has issued a notice to the election commission of India (ECI), Tripura state election commission (SEC), and Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) for alleged ‘non-inclusion’ of names of displaced Brus in the draft voter list of Tripura that was published for the upcoming village council election in the state.

As per a Bru agreement, the Tripura government has already settled as many as 3332 displaced Brus in different villages in the state.

However, they are yet to be enrolled in the electoral roll.

According to an earlier direction of the Tripura high court, the state would hold the village council elections in the TTAADC areas by November.

Notably, the new Bru settlements in Tripura also fall in the TTAADC areas.

Earlier on September 16, the draft voter list of 2634 constituencies of 587 village committees was published by Tripura SEC with a total electorate of 8,86,334 including 4,40,132 women voters.

However, resettled Brus have allegedly not been included although the process of their rehabilitation and identification was done two years ago.

Aggrieved with the situation, a group of Bru settlers filed a petition in the Tripura high court.

Hearing the petition Justice Arindam Lodh of the Tripura high court issued notices to the respondents and fixed the date for the next hearing on September 26.