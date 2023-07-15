Agartala: The Tripura Government has taken the decision to transfer three patients, who sustained injuries during the Ulta Rath Yatra incident in Kumarghat, Unakoti District, to Delhi for specialized medical treatment.

Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed deep concern for the condition of the three patients during a press briefing at GB Pant Hospital, highlighting the need for specialized care to ensure their recovery.

Saha praised the efforts of the skilled plastic surgeons in Tripura who have been tirelessly attending to the patients’ medical needs. In a commendable display of collaboration, Tripura doctors held video conferences with their counterparts in Delhi.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the patients’ and their families’ preference to seek treatment in Delhi and assured them of full support. Consequently, all necessary arrangements have been made to facilitate their transfer.

Saha revealed that two of the patients will be flown to Delhi on Saturday, while the remaining patient will be sent tomorrow.

He reassured the public that the other injured individuals are in stable condition and receiving adequate care under the supervision of medical professionals.