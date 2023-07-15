Guwahati: The principal of Bhawanipur Anchalik College, Mukunda Sharma was suspended from his position following his involvement in a protest against the proposed renaming of the Bhabanipur constituency in Assam by the government.

The Government of Assam recently recommended to the Election Commission of India that the Bhabanipur constituency be renamed as Barnagar constituency.

This suggestion sparked a significant protest in Bhabanipur, during which Mukunda Sharma, a government employee had also taken a part.

However, his participation did not go well as he was later suspended.

Taking note of his participation in the protest, the Director of Higher Education issued an order to suspend him.

The directorate cited the Assam Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1964.

The order read, “In pursuance of Govt. letter Ref No. 335417, dated 13/07/2023, pending as per Assam Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1964, Dr Mukunda Sharma, principal of Bhabanipur Anchalik College, P.O. Bhabanipur, DIST. Barpeta is hereby placed under suspension for participating in an agitation program against Constitutional authority with immediate effect.”