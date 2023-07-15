Guwahati: A woman was found dead floating on the Diffloo River in Assam’s Bokakhat on Saturday.

As per reports, the woman was found near Karibarta Gaon in the district.

The woman was identified as Malati Ghatwal.

Also Read: Assam: Police official suspended for sending ‘obscene’ message to girl

The woman was reportedly washed away in the river earlier on July 13 and had been missing since.

However, on Saturday, she was found dead floating on the river by local fishermen.

On enquiring further, it was found that was the same woman who had gone missing in the river.

Also Read: Assam: FCI Manager suspended after CBI arrests him in bribery case

The locals informed the police for further proceedings.

An investigation has been initiated by the police.

It may be mentioned that the water levels of all major water bodies in the state have seen a rise.

During this period it turns out dangerous to venture into such rivers or even lakes.

While several guidelines have been suggested by the government, people often tend to violate those ventures into the water bodies.