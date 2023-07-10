Agartala: The Tripura government has ordered a magisterial probe into the June 28 chariot tragedy in which eight people, including three children, were charred to death and 32 injured, power minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Monday.

He said the probe was necessary to identify the loopholes and negligence on the part of both the administrations and the organizers of the chariot procession.

The issue was raised in the Tripura assembly on Monday by CPI(M) MLA Dipankar Sen, who moved an adjournment motion to discuss the matter. However, the motion was disallowed by the Speaker.

The opposition legislators led by opposition leader Animesh Debbarma and CPI(M) legislature party leader Jitendra Choudhury protested the speaker’s decision and demanded a judicial probe by a sitting High Court judge.

Minister Nath said that the government would consider the demand for a judicial probe after the magisterial probe is completed.

The chariot tragedy occurred on June 28 in the Kumarghat area of northern Tripura. A chariot made of iron came in contact with an overhead high-tension wire, electrocuting eight people, including three children.

Eyewitnesses said that hundreds of devotees were pulling the rope of the chariot, which was taken out by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). The chariot came in contact with the high-tension wire as proper preventive measures were not taken.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condoled the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased.

The Tripura government and various other organizations have also compensated the victims’ families.

The magisterial probe is expected to be completed within a month. The findings of the probe will be submitted to the government, which will take appropriate action based on the recommendations.