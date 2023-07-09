AGARTALA: The opposition in Tripura has stepped up its attack on the ruling BJP in the state over their demand for action against MLA Jadablal Nath.

On Friday (July 08), as many as five MLAs of the opposition parties – three from the TIPRA and one each from the Congress and CPI-M, were suspended from the Tripura legislative assembly, for creating unprecedented ruckus in the House.

Speaking on the matter, leader of opposition in Tripura assembly and TIPRA MLA – Animesh Debbarma – stated that the five legislators were “suspended for trying to protect the sanctity of the House”.

This was stated by TIPRA leader Animesh Debbarma on Sunday (July 09) while interacting with the media.

“Our demand has been simple. Take action against Jadablal Nath (BJP MLA) for watching porn inside the assembly,” Debbarma said.

He added: “But the Speaker refused to pay any heed to the opposition’s demand. This compelled us to gather at the well of the House and protest.”

Notably, during the protest, two MLAs from TIPRA party, namely Brishaketu Debbarma and Ranjit Debbarma, climbed onto a table in the House as part of their demonstration.

Speaker of the Tripura legislative assembly, Biswabandhu Sen, suspended Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, TIPRA MLAs Birshaketu Debbarma, Ranjit Debbarma, and Nandita Reang, as well as CPI-M MLA Nayan Sarkar, from the current session.

Earlier, Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha termed the protest by opposition parties in the state assembly on Friday (July 07) as ‘sinful’.

Reacting to the protest by the opposition parties inside the Tripura assembly, CM Dr Manik Saha said: “The way they demonstrated was sinful.”

Before the commencement of the budget session of the Tripura assembly on Friday (July 07), Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman sprinkled Gangajal inside the state assembly.

The opposition parties in Tripura stated that the state assembly has become ‘impure’ after MLA of the ruling BJP Jadab Lal Nath “watched porn” during the previous assembly session.

“To purify” the Tripura assembly, senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, on Friday (July 07), was seen sprinkling Gangajal to ‘purify’ the House.