AGARTALA: A fraudster accused of duping many people by promising lucrative government contracts had been arrested from the Civil Secretariat in Tripura.

The accused has been identified as Jiten Debbarma who has been masquerading in the secretariat building as a personal assistant of Chief Secretary JK Sinha. To some people, he is the self-styled right hand of Forest Minister NC Debbarma.

In reality, the police found out that he was actually a fraud.

Also Read: Assam: NSCKA militant injured in shootout with police, six arrested

Several people today complained at the security area of the civil secretariat that Jiten Debbarma had collected money from them with promises that he never kept.

Uma Das, a resident of the Battala area said, “Jiten being a close friend of his brother, gets access to my house. During the lockdown period, my eatery business was facing massive losses and thus I was haplessly searching for a good business option. Jiten then told me that he could arrange the contract of the civil secretariat canteen for me. I informed him about my financial condition”.

A few days later, she said, Jiten came back and asked her to arrange Rs one lakh for the contract.

Also Read: Assam: ATTSA demands high-level inquiry over tea garden worker’s land being grabbed

The gullible housewife gave him her gold chain to arrange the money to be duped by the dubious Jiten.

Another Shankar Sharma claimed that Jiten collected Rs 25,000 from him to get his vehicle hired by the state government departments but did not show up after taking the money.

The police registered a complaint with the NCC police station and arrested Jiten under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.