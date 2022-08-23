DIBRUGARH: The Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) on Tuesday demanded a high-level inquiry against the land grabbing of a poor tea garden worker’s land.

Addressing a press conference, Lakhindra Kurmi, ATTSA-Dibrugarh unit’s secretary said, “We demand a high-level inquiry against the forceful land grabbing of Krishna Kurmi’s land by land mafia,”.

“Land mafia Lalit Dowerah and Dharmeshwar Dowerah forcefully grabbed land 6 bigha of Krishna Kurmi at Jiliguri Gaon under Lahowal constituency of Dibrugarh”, he added.

He added, “In 2012, the land mafia threatened Krishna Kurmi and took his signature on a piece of paper and inMarch 17, 2014, they made the stamp paper. The land mafia had forged the myadi patta land and forced the poor worker to sign to grab his land.”

He said, “The land mafias are grabbing the land of the poor tea workers. The district administration should take the matter seriously and take action against the land mafias.”

“We have informed the matter to Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner and on July 27, 2022, the Deputy Commissioner had written to East Revenue circle officer of Dibrugarh to inquire the incident and submit a report within seven days but till date, no report has been submitted”, the ATTSA leader asserted.

The Students’ body asked for chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s intervention to end the land mafias and demand for providing security and shelter for Krishna Kurmi’s family.