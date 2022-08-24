Guwahati: A member of a newly flouted militant outfit in Karbi Anglong was injured in a shootout with the Assam Police on Wednesday.

As per SDGP GP Singh, the militant organisation was named the National Socialist Council of Karbi Anglong (NSCKA).

The outfit was formed after seven boys from Karbi Anglong got together, bought three pistols and decided to form a militant outfit.

The police had come across the outfit inside the Karbi Hills based on specific inputs.

The police tracked them down inside the forest area of the hills and arrested six of them on the spot.

The mastermind of the organisation was identified as Pabitra Teron who was injured after he tried to escape from the police team.

The police after apprehending all of them stated that the group has been neutralised as all the members involved were arrested.

So far, three pistols and 21 live ammunition were recovered from the site.

Further investigation is underway.