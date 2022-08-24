Guwahati: Godrej Agrovet on Tuesday stated that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the governments of Assam, Manipur and Tripura to develop and promote palm oil cultivation in the region.

The MoU was said to have been signed under the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm scheme.

The company in a press statement said that the collaboration will lead to new opportunities and growth in building oil palm plantations in these states.

It further stated that the step will help provide support to farmers.

The MoU is also a part of a long-term strategy by Godrej Agrovet to be the catalyst in India’s oil mission through sustainable growth of oil palm production and “doubling of farmers’ income”.

In total, there are around 65,000 hectares of palm oil cultivation across several states run by Godrej Agrovet and the company aims to take this number to 1 lakh hectares.

Crude palm oil, crude palm kernel oil and palm kernel cake are some of the products by the company.

They also have six oil palm mills spread across the country.