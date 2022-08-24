AGARTALA: All India Trinamool Congress Committee on Wednesday removed its State unit President Subal Bhowmik from the post. The morning shocker came at a time political circles are agog with speculations of Bhowmik seeking to start his second innings with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“This Press Release is to announce that Shri Subal Bhowmik is being relieved from his duties as State President of Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress with immediate effect.

All other members of the State Committee, State Youth Committee, State Mahila Committee, State SC Cell and State ST Cell shall continue in their positions as-is”, the press statement reads.

However, the party statement also said that the state in charge Rajib Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev shall look after the organizational activities till a new President is appointed.

“Shri Rajib Banerjee, State In-Charge and Smt. Sushmita Dev, Rajya Sabha MP shall look after the functioning of the party till a new State President is appointed”, it added.

Sources said Bhowmik will join BJP in presence of the party’s national President JP Nadda at Khumulwng.