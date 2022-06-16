AGARTALA: Uncertainty over transportation of essential commodities to Tripura is looming large, as landslides in Meghalaya’s Lumshnong, washed off a portion of national highway 6 that connects South Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram with the rest of the country.

The police have already issued an advisory, barring heavy vehicles from plying through the road, bringing the only means of transportation left for Tripura to a standstill.

Speaking on the issue, a top official of the Tripura food department said, “We don’t know how long the movement of trucks will remain prohibited through the road. Any long-term disruption in transport may result in crisis of essential commodities in the state markets.”

“However, if the road is restored within some days, there will be no harsh impact,” the official added.

A top official of the Tripura transport department said, “We have already spoken to the national highway authorities who are carrying out the maintenance works. They have told us that within two to three days the situation will be normal. But things are still ambiguous for us. We are in constant touch with the authorities.”

Meanwhile, sources said, the government of Tripura may explore the alternate route of Guwahati-Agartala through Bangladesh.

“The IOCL is operating through this road. If necessary, we shall use this route for transportation,” the official added.