Shillong: Several parts of the North East have witnessed heavy downpours for the past few days resulting in severe floods and landslides across.

The heavy rain has resulted in disruption of the road as well as rail transportation in the region affecting lakhs across the region.

Similarly, due to the unrelenting heavy downpour, some parts of the road on NH-06 under Lumshnong Police Station in East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya have also been damaged severely.

The East Jaintia Hills Police has advised that heavy motor vehicles (Trucks, Buses) should avoid the route while concerned departments have been informed for quick necessary action to restore normalcy.

Images of one severe landslide incident have surfaced on social media where it can clearly be seen that a truck along with another vehicle (a MUV) fell into a gorge caused by a landslide.

The incident has been reported to be a road in the Lumshnong area that connects Barak Valley, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur. Operations to restore the situation has been initiated.