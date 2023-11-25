Agartala: Tripura police arrested five persons for killing a man over a water connection dispute in the Bagachatal area under the Belonia sub-division of South District.

The incident reportedly originated from a dispute over a water supply connection between two families.

Belonia Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Abhijit Das told reporters that they received a murder complaint, leading to the detention of five persons.

“We received a complaint regarding a murder case,” Das said.

He added, “Following this, we detained five persons. The incident took place over a dispute over the water supply connection between two groups last night at the Bagachatal area under the Belonia sub-division. A scuffle then took place in which one person, identified as Badal Tripura (32), sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.”

Sources suggest that police have also filed a case against 12 people in connection with the murder.

The conflict is said to have arisen between the families of Rajkumar Tripura and Badal Tripura, residing in neighbouring houses, over the drinking water supplied through the pipeline of the Atal Jal Mission last Wednesday afternoon.

“The dispute continued until Thursday night. Finally, it turned into a scuffle. As a result of this quarrel, Badal Tripura, along with his brother and a few others, attacked Rajkumar Tripura’s house with sticks,” a source said.

The source further said, “Four members of Rajkumar Tripura’s family were injured in this attack. On the other hand, Badal Tripura faced resistance, was seriously injured, and died while undergoing treatment at Belonia Sub-divisional Hospital. Several people were injured in the clash and are undergoing treatment at the hospital.”

However, the incident was later given a political turn by Rajnagar BJP mandal president, Ranjit Sarkar.

He claimed that the man was murdered by miscreants backed by the CPIM (Communist Party of India-Marxist).