AGARTALA: Former BJP MLA Asish Das who joined the Trinamool Congress after performing an act of penance by shaving his head has now claimed that he did not receive the respect he deserved in the party.

Das was expelled from the state assembly as anti-defection proceedings were initiated against him as he joined the Trinamool Congress without tendering a formal resignation.

Das, once a vocal critic of former CM Biplab Kumar Deb, Das became a source of amusement in the political circles for his activities such as shaving his head and sometimes pulling out his shirt during protests.

Also Read: Assam: Lurinjyoti Gogoi says Chittaranjan Basumatary will withdraw his resignation soon

Evidently for his “whimsical” nature, he failed to gel well with the TM leadership and eventually quit the party.

Speaking on the issue Das accused TMC state president Subal Bhowmik of running the party on his own ignoring the suggestions of other leaders.

Also Read: Assam: Chittaranjan Basumatary resigns from Assam Jatiya Parishad

“I did not want any post or position. My only demand to the Trinamool state leadership was to dislodge the BJP from Tripura. But, after joining nobody gave me the deserving respect even though I made the biggest sacrifice”, he said.

TMC state President Subal Bhowmik said, Das was never a trusted party lieutenant and if he parts away from the party it will have no impact on the party.