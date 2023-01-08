Agartala: The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) administration is planning to introduce a multi-language dictionary under the initiative of the Kokborok Language Department of TTAADC.

A meeting of the Language Development Committee of the 5 communities of Chakma, Mog, Garo, Lusai, and Halam started from Saturday in the auditorium of Kokborok Library in Khumulwng.

The meeting of the Chakma language development committee was held under the initiative of the Kokborok office of ADC.

This meeting was initiated by Chittaranjan Debbarma, an executive member of the Kokborok Department.

TTAADC opposition leader Bimal Kanti Chakma was present as a special guest. Niranjan Chakma, Yogamaya Chakma, Shanti Bikas Chakma, Bachan Chakma were also present.

The chief officer of the Kokborok Department, Binay Debbarma, delivered the welcome speech.

Speaking at the meeting, executive member Chittaranjan Debbarma said that the process is underway for the development of the language of various communities in the TTAADC area.

He emphasized the importance of encouraging language development.

He said that a multi-language dictionary will be brought out under the initiative of the Kokborok Language Department of ADC.

Besides, he said that initiatives will be taken to bring out multi-language journals.

In his speech as a special guest, Leader of the Opposition Bimal Kanti applauded the entrepreneurs for taking initiatives for the development of the Chakma language.