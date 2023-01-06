Agartala: Chief Minister Manik Saha appealed to everyone including the opposition political parties to cast their vote in a festive manner and peaceful way.

Speaking to the media, CM Saha criticized the opposition political parties for deteriorating the law and order and later for holding responsible to the ruling party.

“After deteriorating law and order they put the allegation on us. I want to tell them to stop all such things. We all believe in democracy. The election will come and go but we are worshipers of democracy. So maintaining all democratic norms they will also contest the election and will hold rallies and procession as per their problem and police will do their duty”, said the CM.

Claiming the law and order is good in the state, CM Saha has appealed to go and cast vote in a peaceful way.

“Law and order are good. I want to appeal to everyone to cast their vote in a festive manner and peaceful way”, he added.