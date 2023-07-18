Agartala: The Tripura government on Monday destroyed seized drugs and other narcotic substances valued at Rs 9.5 crore, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah witnessed the procedure virtually.

The mega drug destruction programme was organised by the Tripura Police at Radha Kishore Nagar in west Tripura.

A total of 5,473 kgs of ganja (cannabis), 5,138 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, 19,313 Yaba tablets, and 6,381 grams of heroin were destroyed.

The destruction of the drugs was carried out in the presence of senior police officers and representatives from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Shah, who was chairing a regional conference on drugs smuggling and national security in New Delhi, lauded the Tripura government’s efforts to curb drug trafficking. He urged other states to follow Tripura’s example and take stringent action against drug smugglers.

The NCB said that over 1,44,000 kg of various drugs worth Rs 2,416 crore were destroyed in various parts of the country on Monday. The destruction was carried out in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of various states.

The NCB said that the destruction of the drugs is a part of its ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the country.