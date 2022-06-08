A 22-year-old man, who was declared dead, returned home on Tuesday, only to find that his ‘shradh’ ceremony is underway.

This bizarre incident has been reported from Kalibazar area in West Tripura district.

Notably, Akash Sarkar went missing about a month ago.

Subsequently, a missing complaint was lodged at the police station by his father.

Later, on June 3, police recovered a body from a lake near Melarmath under West Agartala police station.

After initial inquiry, it was found that the man whose body was recovered from the lake hailed from Kalibazar.

“Akash’s father identified the body as that of his son based on the bag, medicines and clothes recovered along with the body,” Tripura police said.

The police in Tripura has said that it will investigate the matter as it was a case of mistaken identity.

Meanwhile, Akash’s father alleged that he was pressurised by the police to identify the body as that of his son.