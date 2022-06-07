AGARTALA: The CPI-M in Tripura has demanded removal and replacement of the current returning officer stationed at Town Bardowali constituency.

The CPI-M has accused Asim Saha – the current returning officer stationed at Town Bardowali constituency in Tripura – of being biased and directly connected to the ruling BJP.

Notably, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha is contesting the by-elections in the state from Town Bordawali seat as a BJP candidate.

Tripura CPI-M secretary Jitendra Chowdhury in a letter to the state chief election officer (CEO) – Gitte Kiran Kumar, demanded the removal of Asim Saha as returning officer for by-election to Bardowali assembly constituency.

Also read: Tripura by-polls: 24 candidates including CM Manik Saha in fray

Claiming Asim Saha’s activities as “pro-BJP”, Tripura CPI-M leader Jitendra Chowdhury said: “He cannot hold fair elections and people have no faith in him.”

“So, he has to be replaced with another officer immediately,” the CPI-M leader further stated in his letter to the Tripura CEO.

By-elections to four vacant assembly seats in Tripura are scheduled to be held on June 23.