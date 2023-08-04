Agartala: Tripura CPIM MLAs Ramu Das, Sudip Sarkar, and Nayan Sarkar have written a letter to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to address the escalating dengue outbreak in Agartala.

In a letter to the CM, the MLAs expressed grave concern over the rising number of Dengue-positive cases and outlined crucial steps that need to be taken immediately to combat the situation.

During their visit to Dhanpur Primary Hospital, led by MLA Shyamal Chakraborty, the lawmakers witnessed the overwhelming influx of patients suffering from Dengue fever.

The hospital’s capacity to handle the mounting cases is becoming increasingly strained, despite efforts to add more beds.

The shortage of essential medical staff, including nurses, paramedics, ward boys, and cleaners, is exacerbating the crisis.

Presently, the hospital is operating with only three doctors, one of whom has been recently posted. This insufficient workforce is unable to provide adequate care for the growing number of patients, leading to a challenging situation day and night.

The MLAs claimed that the local community members also conveyed their deep concerns during the MLAs’ visit, highlighting the prevailing atmosphere of panic in the Dengue-affected area.

To address these urgent issues, the CPIM MLAs have urged the state government to take immediate action. They have emphasized the need to bolster the infrastructure of Dhanpur Primary Hospital by increasing the number of doctors, nurses, and paramedics.

Additionally, they are demanding the swift distribution of mosquito nets to economically disadvantaged families to prevent further Dengue transmission.

To combat misinformation and fear, the MLAs have called for comprehensive social awareness campaigns against Dengue.

The lawmakers proposed an efficient system of collecting blood samples from households in affected areas to identify positive cases promptly.

They also stressed the government’s responsibility to cover the medical expenses of Dengue patients, easing the financial burden on those affected.

Furthermore, they recommend targeted mosquito repellent spraying in the impacted areas to control the spread of the disease.

The CPIM MLAs have appealed for the CM’s urgent attention and swift measures to tackle the Dengue outbreak effectively.

They believe that immediate action in enhancing the hospital’s infrastructure, deploying adequate medical personnel, distributing mosquito nets, conducting awareness campaigns, and covering medical expenses will help alleviate the current crisis and protect the community from further harm.