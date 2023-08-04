Guwahati: Two men in a Bhutan-registered pick-up truck were apprehended by forest department officials in Chirang, Assam with a huge consignment of illegally transported timber on Thursday evening.

As per reports, the two men were residents of Bhutan.

Their vehicle was intercepted at Dadgiri along the Indo-Bhutan international border.

The two Bhutanese nationals were identified as Bheem Bahadur Rai and Rajen Rai.

The timber on their truck was estimated to be worth several lakhs.

On being interrogated, the two men told officials that they were only transporting the timber as they were paid Rs 10,000.

They claimed that they had no idea if the timber was legal or illegal and were only delivering it.

Both of them were later taken to the Kajalgaon Forest Division office for further legal proceedings.

However, the origin of the timber or the destination was not disclosed by the officials.