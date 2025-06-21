Agartala: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha has launched a sharp criticism of the ruling BJP-led government, alleging a severe failure in the state’s education system.

Saha claimed that even after nearly three months into the current academic session, many students in government-run schools are yet to receive their textbooks.

Calling the situation a “shameful chapter” in Tripura’s history, the Congress leader pointed out that the delay has occurred under a Chief Minister who also holds the education portfolio.

In an official statement issued on Saturday, Saha condemned the continued negligence and questioned the credibility of the central government’s “Amrit Kaal” narrative, which he claimed has failed to deliver even the most basic educational necessities in smaller states like Tripura.

He accused the government of fostering an unequal education system under the National Education Policy (NEP), suggesting it favors the wealthy while leaving underprivileged students to struggle. “The NEP is promoting a two-tier system where only affluent children receive quality education, while others are pushed toward manual labor or vocational tracks after primary schooling,” he alleged.

Saha also highlighted that the problem is not new, stating that for three consecutive years, government school students have faced significant delays in receiving textbooks. “Despite this being a recurring issue, the government has shown no urgency to resolve it,” he said.

He further claimed that children of ministers and wealthy families, who study in private institutions, receive their textbooks on time — even before the session begins — while students from poorer backgrounds suffer systemic neglect year after year.

Citing internal sources from the education department, Saha blamed administrative failures for the ongoing delay. He accused the Chief Minister of turning a blind eye to the crisis and criticized bureaucrats for allegedly presenting misleading data to protect their positions.The Congress Party has demanded immediate corrective action to ensure government school students receive their textbooks without further delay.