AGARTALA: Tension prevails at Killa area in Gomati district of Tripura following a communal clash between two communities.

The clash that broke out on Monday morning has left at least eight people injured.

People belonging to two communities clashed in at Killa area in Gomati district of Tripura over a disputed piece of forest land.

People belonging to an indigenous community in the area alleged that at least 28 Muslim families started to live in the disputed forest land, which they claimed belongs to the government.

On the other hand, the Muslims families claim that they have been allowed to stay on the land, while their petition is being heard in the court.

Also read: Tripura: Medical College in TTAADC soon, announces CM Manik Saha

“Over the last couple of years there have been several instances where problems between these two communities arose,” Udaipur SDPO Dhurba Nath said.

During the clashes, a police vehicle was also set on fire.

On the other hand, locals from the Muslim settlement claimed that they retaliated after being attacked with sharp weapons.

Meanwhile, following the clash, heavy security has been deployed in the area.