AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb placed a demand before the Union Minister for Development of North East Region G Kishan Reddy to scrap the existing quota method of Agar export which stipulates the state’s export potential.

Instead of the existing system, Deb proposed the Center constitute a national board dedicated to Agarwood so that the cultivation of Agar could be promoted on a large scale.

Deb was addressing the North East Festival at Guwahati, Assam.

Deb said, “soon after PM Modi was made aware of the business aspect of Agarwood, he granted a quote of 25, 000 metric tons for Tripura. I would like to draw the notice of the Union Minister for DoNER to remove the barriers and empower states to promote Agarwood.”

Tripura has recently formalized Agarwood cultivation and organized a buyer-seller meeting at Agartala. According to Deb, the climate and soil of Tripura and parts of the North East are suitable for Agarwood cultivation.

Deb also informed the gathering that Tripura is set to get its second high-tech airport at Kailashahar and land identification for the ambitious project is almost complete.

Deb also demanded a Vista Dome train for Tripura.