Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that there is a crucial role of booth-level work in securing victory in upcoming elections.

He urged the BJP workers to focus their efforts at the grassroots level, highlighting that the party’s strength lies in its discipline and organization, setting it apart from other political parties.

Speaking at an Organizational Meeting in Kamalpur Mandal of Dhalai District, the Chief Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for redefining politics and urged against politicizing development initiatives like PM Awas Yojana, water connections, and toilet facilities.

He mentioned the state government’s provision of Rs 2000 as a social pension, a feat not matched by other states.

Saha called for increasing awareness about beneficiaries at the booth level and emphasized the importance of maintaining organized records like senior leaders in Delhi do.

The Chief Minister claimed that BJP was committed to discipline and transparency.

He further claimed that the nine years of the Modi government were passed without any corruption.

He encouraged workers to engage with the people at the grassroots level, address their problems, and spread information about development works like the medical hub, national highways, railways, and the HIRA model.

He concluded by urging the party workers to work tirelessly, keeping in mind the slogan ‘my booth, powerful booth,’ and to avoid creating syndicates.