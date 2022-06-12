AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday launched a scathing attack against Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha accusing them of playing the second fiddle for TMC and Congress in the previous polls.

“When they were in BJP, they played a subverting role with the motive to defeat BJP. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, they worked for Congress and in the just concluded Urban Body Polls they were in a secret understanding with Trinamool congress”, said Dr Saha while addressing a poll rally at his constituency.

Dr Saha also took a dig at another former BJP MLA Ashis Das.

“Being a surgeon, I saw live surgeries but never saw live mundon (tonsuring)”, quipped Saha as he referred to Das’ move of shaving hair at Kalighat before his jump to the TMC.

Slamming the TMC, Saha, accused that TMC had imported the culture of violence from West Bengal to Tripura before the last local body polls. They run business in the name of politics, he added.

“Bengal is the land of Syamaprasad Mookherjee who played a pivotal role in preventing Bengal from being included in the territory of Pakistan and Trinamool has transformed Bengal into a mini Pakistan”, Saha claimed.