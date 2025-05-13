Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha revealed on Tuesday that cases of illegal immigration from Bangladesh have risen by 36% over the past two years.

Addressing the appointment letter distribution ceremony for 975 newly recruited police constables, Saha explained that the state, bordered by Bangladesh on three sides, faces an ongoing challenge with illegal infiltration. He attributed the increase in detections to the enhanced vigilance of security forces.

Saha outlined the state’s three-tier security system, with the Border Security Force (BSF) at the border, Tripura State Rifles as the second line, and Tripura Police as the final defense. He added that in 2024, cases of illegal immigration increased by 18% compared to 2023.

The Chief Minister also emphasized that Tripura’s crime rate remains significantly below the national average. While India registers 422 crimes per one lakh population, Tripura’s rate stands at just 110.

He highlighted a 19.4% decrease in overall crime in 2024, with an additional 10% reduction in the first four months of 2025. He also noted a 13% drop in road traffic accidents in 2024, due to improved surveillance, identification of black spots, and stricter enforcement.

Saha took the opportunity to criticize the opposition for claiming a breakdown in law and order, pointing out that such claims ignore actual data from nationally recognized reports. He also expressed concern about efforts to smuggle firearms into the state and assured that the police have been empowered to tackle the issue.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced plans to recruit 900 more police constables soon. Of the 975 newly appointed constables, 332 are women and 643 are men.