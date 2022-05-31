The election commission has served notice to the office of the chief minister of Tripura over alleged violation of model code of conduct (MCC).

Tripura chief electoral officer (CEO) has sought clarification from CM Manik Saha’s office in connection with alleged violation of MCC.

The notice was served by additional CEO of Tripura – Usha Jen Mog to principal private secretary to CM – Gautam Chakraborty.

The notice sought clarification in regards to the allegations violation of MCC by CM Manik Saha, as raised by Tripura CPI-M secretary Jitendra Chowdhury.

Also read: Tripura CM asks police not to cause inconvenience to pedestrians during VIP movement

“Goutam Chakraborty, PPS to Hon’ble Chief Minister, Tripura is hereby asked to submit a reply regarding the complaint within 3 (three) days from the date of receipt of this Notice,” the notice read.

Earlier, the Tripura unit of the CPI-M wrote to election commission accusing chief minister Manik Saha of violating model code of conduct (MCC).

The model code of conduct (MCC) came into force in Tripura following announcement of bye-elections to four assembly seats in the state.

Tripura CPI-M secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said that CM Manik Saha violated MCC by combining election campaigning and official engagements with district administrations of North Tripura and Dhalai.

Also read: Tripura by-election 2022: EC bars telecasting Modi’s event in 3 Tripura districts

The chief minister violated para (a) and (b) of rule 1 of section VII under the caption “party in power” of the model code of conduct, where “combining official visit with electioneering works” by the ministers is prohibited, said Tripura CPI-M secretary Jitendra Chowdhury.

The Tripura CPI-M in its complaint to the election commission stated that “use of any type of government transport for the furtherance of the interest of the party in power is forbidden”.

Jitendra Chowdhury referred to Tripura chief minister Manik Saha’s recent visit to Jubarajnagar and Surma.

“The district magistrates and collectors of both North Tripura and Dhalai districts are now district election officers. Their meeting with the chief minister and other BJP leaders is a clear violation of the MCC, which needs to be taken seriously,” Chowdhury added.