Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with the beneficiaries of welfare schemes titled ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ on Tuesday will not be telecast in three districts of Tripura as the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force there.

By-elections to four assembly seats- Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar Assembly constituencies will be held on June 23.

The Prime Minister will interact with beneficiaries from across the country at the event to be held in Shimla.

Tripura’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao said, “In view of the Model Code of Conduct enforced in three districts – West Tripura, Unakoti, and North Tripura, the Prime Minister’s programme will not be telecast.”

The development came hours after CPI-M Tripura state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury wrote to the CEO said that the Prime Minister’s Office has directed all the 8 District Magistrates of Tripura to give wide publicity to the programme and arrange massive participation of people to

The Left leader requested the CEO to intervene in the matter and stop this programme in adherence to the MCC in letter and spirit.