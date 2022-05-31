AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha has advised the traffic police to be conscious of the problems of daily commuters.

He has also directed them to make sure that the movement of VIP convoys does not cause any inconvenience to the general public.



“The state government is very much generous towards the interest of the public and pedestrians. We have to give importance to the issues of the public in the first place. During the movement of the VIP convoy, the traffic police must not cause any inconveniences to the pedestrians and regular commuters,” Dr. Saha said.

However, his views regarding the movement of VIP convoys seem to be in contrast to former CM Biplab Kumar Deb who used to keep public standstill on roads for his own convenience.