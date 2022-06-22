AGARTALA: Security arrangements have been tightened in all the poll bound constituencies of Tripura as a vocal campaign for the by elections in four assembly constituencies concluded on Tuesday.

All the major political parties comprising ruling BJP, CPIM, Congress, TMC and TIPRA organized multiple political programs in the poll bound constituencies to woo voters in the last leg of campaign.

Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman who was injured in a fatal attack on him also joined the campaigning in Agartala, while chief minister Manik Saha along with senior BJP leaders participated in road shows in Agartala city.

As the day passed off, the civil administration promulgated section 144 and police patrolling in the poll bound areas were intensified.

Speaking on security arrangements, West Tripura district SP – Bogati Jagadiswar Reddy said, “A total 14 polling stations are categorized as ‘critical’ and ‘vulnerable’ under the West Tripura district. So additional deployment would be made in those areas to ensure free and fair polls.”

Similarly, in Surma and Jubarajnagar, classification of polling stations has been done and more than enough central armed forces along with Tripura State Rifles and Border Security Force personnel are deployed in the areas recognised as vulnerable to poll related violence.

West Tripura district magistrate – Debapriya Bardhan said, “All the necessary measures are being undertaken to ensure free and fair polls.”

Meanwhile, on the final day of campaigning, actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha and Mimi Chakraborty also campaigned in Tripura to woo votes for TMC candidates.

A total of 22 candidates from nine political parties are in the fray in the by-elections to four assembly constituencies in Tripura.

The total number of voters eligible to cast their votes in the June 23 by-polls stands at 1,88,854.

The results would be declared on June 26 next.