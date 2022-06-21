Senior Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman, who was attacked by miscreants on Sunday, has been discharged from hospital.

Sudip Roy Barman, a senior Tripura Congress leader, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

After being discharged from the hospital, Sudip Roy Barman said that “there was a plan to kill him”.

“They (BJP) will never win, despite taking up any desperate measure. There was a plan to kill me,” said Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman.

Meanwhile, the Tripura BJP has accused Sudip Roy Barman of orchestrating the entire ‘fake’ attack on him to gain public popularity.

Tripura BJP also released at least four CCTV footages to support their claim.

Former Tripura minister Sudip Roy Barman, who had quit the BJP and joined the Congress, was attacked by a group of people on Sunday night at Ujan Abhoynagar in Agartala.

He had sustained several injuries in the attack and was immediately admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Tripura unit of the Congress party has accused the BJP of being behind the attack.