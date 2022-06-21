Agartala: A 30-year-old man from Tripura’s Sepahijala district has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself.



Police said the deceased, identified as Litan Das, a resident of Namapara in Sepahijala district, was found hanging from the ceiling of his house on Monday.



Soma Das, the elder sister of Litan said he (Litan) was detained by some members of a club in Champamura locality on Sunday for his alleged relationship with a woman who was deserted by her husband and pressured to marry the woman.



A few members of the local club detained Litan for his alleged relationship with the woman and took him to the club for a reconciliation meeting. But he strongly denied having any relationship with the woman, said Soma Das, in a video that went viral on social media.



Sensing trouble, Litan called up her and asked her to rush to the club immediately.

She said that accordingly all the family members went to the club.



“In presence of us, the club members insisted that Litan marry the woman and also sought Rs 1 lakh to get the matter solved.

However, we suggested to refer the dispute to the police for taking necessary steps but they did not pay heed to us,” she claimed.

Somehow we managed to return home after giving Rs 8,000 to some club members on Sunday evening.

Deeply saddened by the move of the club, my brother ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house on Monday.

We will lodge a case against all the club members who were present in the reconciliation meeting and did the crime, she claimed.



Police have started an investigation into the incident. “Prima facie it appears the youth had committed suicide because of traumatic situation after being pressured to marry the woman by the local club members,” said a police official.