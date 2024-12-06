Agartala: The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized 2.180 kg of smuggled gold estimated to be worth Rs 1.71 crore in Sepahijala district of Tripura.

Based on specific input, BSF troops laid an ambush along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

During the operation, BSF personnel noticed suspicious movements by a group of people near the border fence.

When challenged, the group managed to flee under the cover of darkness.

The BSF troops swiftly conducted a thorough search of the area and recovered the gold bars.

The seized consignment of gold was later handed over to the customs department for further legal action.